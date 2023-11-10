Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Research at VCU suggests promising new treatment option for pancreatic cancer
Health, Virginia

Research at VCU suggests promising new treatment option for pancreatic cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© spotmatikphoto – stock.adobe.com)

Preclinical research published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer points to a promising new treatment option for patients with pancreatic cancer.

Researchers from VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center and the VCU Institute of Molecular Medicine (VIMM) suggest that when used in a form that can be delivered directly into the tumor cell, polyinosine–polycytidylic acid (pIC) suppresses tumor growth, induces cancer cell death and enhances survival in animal models with the most common form of pancreatic cancer.

Researchers also concluded that when used alone or in combination with a standard-of-care medication such as gemcitabine, pIC, a double-stranded RNA which acts as an immunostimulant, is safe and non-toxic to normal pancreatic cells, indicating this approach may have translational potential to improve the survival of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

PDAC is one of the most difficult cancers to treat effectively, with a one-year survival rate of 24 percent and a five-year survival rate of just 9 percent.

Researchers co-led by Dr. Paul B. Fisher, the Thelma Newmeyer Corman Endowed Chair in Cancer Research at Massey and director of the VIMM, showed the treatment combination significantly enhances the survival of immune-competent mice with PDAC tumors which capture the properties of human pancreatic cancer.

“Previous laboratory and preclinical studies have shown this method to also be effective in a number of other cancers, including breast, melanoma and liver cancer,” said Fisher, who is also a professor in the Department of Human and Molecular Genetics at VCU School of Medicine. “In studying this phenomenon in mice with an intact immune system, we found that it worked exceptionally well in PDAC, extending life to an amazing degree just on its own, and enhanced even further in combination with gemcitabine. Nothing like this has been seen before when looking at the original pIC molecule without the use of PEI or other therapeutic modalities in PDAC.”

The research is the extension of pioneering work originally done by Fisher and colleagues to define ways of enhancing the anti-cancer activity of pIC. Previous clinical trials with pIC showed limited activation of the immune response and no detectable antitumor effects in melanoma or other cancers. However, when delivered into the tumor cell’s cytoplasm using polyethyleneimine (PEI), a synthetic, water-soluble polymer, pIC can successfully enter the cell and stimulate tumor cell death.

The current work, co-authored with Dr. Luni Emdad, associate professor in VCU’s Department of Human and Molecular Genetics and a member of the VIMM, and others documents a profound response in animals with PDAC when pIC is effectively delivered into tumor cells using PEI.

“PDAC is a devastating disease. Our survival data is so encouraging in these mice, we consider the potential impact of our treatment on humans will be significant,” said Emdad.

In another promising takeaway from the study, pretreatment of mice with pIC prior to cancer development slowed eventual tumor growth by approximately 60 percent, suggesting that the molecule induced a protective, vaccine-like effect in the mice. Further research is necessary to investigate possible cancer prevention implications.

“The big picture is that this approach works, and it’s ready to go into the clinic to treat patients with pancreatic cancer,” said Fisher. “Translating discoveries that originate in the laboratory into effective therapies is a major challenge that, when accomplished, represents the ultimate achievement of basic medical research. For PDAC patients, we think there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.”

This research was supported by the Thelma Newmeyer Corman Endowment, developmental funds from the VCU Institute of Molecular Medicine, research support from the Department of Human and Molecular Genetics and National Cancer Institute Cancer Center Support Grant to VCU Massey Cancer Center.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia, hosed by College Football Playoff-conscious ACC, falls at #11 Louisville, 31-24
2 Lack of rain fueling wildfires throughout Virginia; all outdoor burning should be delayed
3 Suspect sought in alleged Augusta County road rage incident, assault with firearm
4 Preview: Virginia faces Florida on Friday in Charlotte in first test of season
5 Youngkin, incredibly, thinks he can get Democrats to work with him on abortion ban

Latest News

home monitor equipment
Police, Virginia

Virginia halfway house and director guilty of wire fraud; failed to monitor home confinement offenders

Crystal Graham
china
Politics, Tech, U.S.

Senators express concern of U.S. reliance on Chinese batteries to Department of Energy

Rebecca Barnabi

The PRC dominates end-to-end supply chains, including the mining and refining of critical mineral inputs for lithium-ion batteries.

traffic rain weather road
Climate, Politics, U.S.

Lawmakers ready to reauthorize legislation for U.S. forecasting, emergency preparedness

Rebecca Barnabi

The Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Reauthorization Act would strengthen the U.S.’s forecasting and emergency preparedness.

road closed
Local

Augusta County: Tillman Road to close next week for culvert repair work

Rebecca Barnabi
aew full gear
Pro Wrestling, Sports

AEW limping toward ‘Full Gear’: Hey, there’s nowhere to go but up from here

Chris Graham
Local, Schools

Staunton: Bessie Weller Elementary students enjoy reading together

Rebecca Barnabi
VCU Basketball
Basketball, Sports

VCU lands three-star Richmond point guard Brandon Jennings

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy