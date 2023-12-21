Red-hot Liberty Flames sizzle, get 10th win, in 79-63 road W at Utah Valley

Liberty shot 84 percent from the floor in the first half on the way to its first road win of the season, 79-63, at Utah Valley on Wednesday.

The Flames (10-3) were 21-of-25 from the floor in the opening 20 minutes, but only led Utah Valley (6-6) 46-34 at the break.

An early 10-0 run pushed the lead to 21, and Liberty would lead by as many as 25 before garbage time.

The win snapped Utah Valley’s 11-game home winning streak.

Zach Cleveland had 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting, eight assists, seven rebounds and three blocked shots to lead the Liberty effort.

“I thought this was a really good win because this is a tough venue,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “They play with a lot of confidence at home. They have a really good interior presence and a really good plan. I think we built a little confidence early by scoring the ball and trying to taking advantage of what the defense was giving us. It was a good effort going into Christmas break, and I think our guys earned one.”