Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson knee injury ‘not season-ending’ 

Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday’s 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury on the final play in the first quarter.

Despite limping off the field to the locker room in front of a near-silent crowd of 70,000, it’s not expected to be a season-ending injury.

“We’ll get more tests tomorrow and let you know how long it’s going to be,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game. “We’ll see if he can go this week. We just don’t know if it’s days or weeks.”

Jackson was taken off the field into the medical tent for evaluation on the final play of the first quarter, on which he was sacked. It didn’t appear as though it was a violent sack, by NFL standards. After Jackson left the tent and headed to the locker room, the stadium video board showed the 2019 MVP walking with a limp down the hallway.

Jackson has had his share of dings this season but had not missed an offensive snap this year until Sunday. While he’s not had a Pro Bowl-level season, Jackson has thrown for 2,200 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 795 yards.

The Ravens offense struggled before Jackson’s injury, punting on their first two drives to begin the game. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson and took the offense down the field on a scoring drive that ended with a 26-yard field goal by Justin Tucker, tying the game at 3-3 late in the first half.

Baltimore had no third-string quarterback on the active roster and would have been forced to turn to tight end Mark Andrews in an emergency.