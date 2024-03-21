Countries
Home Rare total solar eclipse should be visible in Virginia on April 8: How to safely take it in
Arts & Culture, Climate, Virginia

Rare total solar eclipse should be visible in Virginia on April 8: How to safely take it in

Crystal Graham
Published date:
children viewing solar eclipse with viewing glasses
Image courtesy Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation

A total solar eclipse will take place across North America on April 8, and Virginia State Parks is providing education and backdrops to take in the rare event.

On April 8, the skies will offer a total solar eclipse – the last solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044.

The solar eclipse is a natural phenomenon where the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, casting its shadow on Earth.

With 42 state parks across Virginia, visitors will have opportunities to find the perfect spot to witness the eclipse.

To enhance the viewing experience, Virginia State Parks will host educational programs led by knowledgeable park rangers.

Some parks are offering eclipse events as early as March 23, giving visitors the chance to learn how to be a safe observer, explore the science behind the eclipse and in some cases, make pinhole viewers.

What visitors will see during the solar eclipse depends on the weather and the park’s location.

Many parks, especially those in Southwest Virginia, are expected to experience more than 85 percent sun obscurity, with Wilderness Road experiencing 90 percent.

Visitors to state parks are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early as parking and viewing areas may fill up quickly.

To ensure guests can view the eclipse safely, parks will have a limited number of solar viewing glasses available for purchase. They will be located in parks’ visitor centers and gift shops.

For more information about viewing locations and educational programs, go to dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/solar-eclipse.

