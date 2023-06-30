Public hearing: Safety improvements necessary for Route 7 in Frederick County

A public hearing regarding improvements to a portion of Route 7 (Berryville Pike) in Frederick County is scheduled for Wed., August 2, 2023.

The Virginia Department of Transportation invites comments and questions one-on-one with VDOT officials and designers from 4 to 6 p.m. at Millbrook High School, 251 First Woods Drive, Winchester.

Written comments are welcome at the meeting or within 10 days to Ms. Tracey Bowman, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029. A court reporter can record oral comments at the public hearing.

The project’s goal is to improve safety and traffic flow on Route 7 by addressing increasing traffic volumes and reducing conflict points in the area of Millbrook Drive and First Woods Drive.

Redesign of two intersections on Route 7 will create fundamental traffic pattern changes, fewer delays and potentially fewer crashes.

A raised median is planned for the intersection of Route 7 and Route 815 (Blossom Drive) to restrict northbound Route 815 through traffic. Only left and right turns onto Route 7 will be permitted for northbound Route 815 traffic.

A raised median is also planned for Millbrook Drive at the intersection with Route 7 to restrict southbound though traffic. Only left and right turns onto Route 7 will be permitted for southbound Millbrook Drive traffic.

The changes will prohibit through traffic between Route 815 and Millbrook Drive crossing Route 7.

Other changes will allow shorter signal timing at both intersections and less delay on Route 7.

The project is a SMART Scale application through a Strategically Targeted and Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study. An average 27,331 vehicles traveled on Route 7 in 2017, and an estimated 40,778 per day are expected by 2047.