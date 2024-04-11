Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Public feedback on recommended funding wanted by CTB at upcoming meetings across Virginia
Virginia

Public feedback on recommended funding wanted by CTB at upcoming meetings across Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Top News

1 Police: Interstate 64 standoff with Waynesboro shooting suspect ends after shots fired
2 Charlottesville reports first homicide of 2024; man shot dead Tuesday
3 Bomb threat at Albemarle County Planet Fitness; likely related to trans bathroom controversy
4 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
5 The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’

Latest News

Local, Schools

Waynesboro Schools appoint new assistant principals at middle school, William Perry Elementary

Rebecca Barnabi
9 mm gun and bullets
Politics, US & World

Background check: U.S. DOJ codifies changes in legislation, closes gun show loophole

Rebecca Barnabi

A new rule by the U.S. DOJ codifies changes outlined in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to close the gun show loophole.

tv
Sports

The TV numbers are in: The security-cam footage stunt didn’t work for AEW

Chris Graham

The awkward security-cam footage angle on last night’s AEW “Dynamite” was not only widely critically panned, it also didn’t move the needle on the show’s ratings.

police crime tape at crime scene
Local, Public Safety

Update: Charlottesville Police searching for armed man wanted for April 9 homicide

Crystal Graham
alzheimers
Arts & Media, Health, Local

VPAS, Waynesboro Public Library to host open house for adults with dementia, care partners

Rebecca Barnabi
police car arrest lights
Local, Public Safety

Update: Charlottesville man in I-64 standoff with police dies, identity released

Crystal Graham
Local

‘Runaway Truck Ramp’ is first of kind in Virginia on U.S. 250 near Afton Mountain

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status