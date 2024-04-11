Public feedback on recommended funding wanted by CTB at upcoming meetings across Virginia

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) will host nine meetings in Virginia during which public feedback is welcome on transportation projects recommended for funding.

The public is also welcome to provide feedback on other transportation initiatives, and may attend the meetings in person or submit comments online, by email or by United States Postal Service mail. Comments will also be accepted for new projects valued at more than $25 million.

The public will have an opportunity to learn and share feedback about:

The Draft Fiscal Year (FY) 2025-2030 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP), which allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian, public transportation, and transportation demand management projects. The Draft FY 2025-2030 SYIP identifies projects proposed for inclusion in the final program, which will be before the CTB at its June meeting. All federally eligible projects in the SYIP will be included in the federally required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to document how Virginia will obligate its federal funds. The Draft FY 2025-2030 SYIP includes projects recommended for funding in the following programs:

Revenue Sharing – provides dollar-for-dollar state matching funds for use by a locality to construct, reconstruct, improve, or maintain the highway system

Transportation Alternatives – provides funding for non-traditional transportation projects that expand non‐motorized travel choices and improve the cultural, historical, and environmental aspects of transportation infrastructure

Safety – provides funding for safety improvements across the roadway network

Innovation and Technology Transportation Fund (ITTF) – provides funding for pilot programs and fully developed initiatives related to high-tech infrastructure improvements

State of Good Repair – provides funding for deteriorated pavements and structurally deficient bridges

Public meetings will be held at 4 p.m. in the following locations:

Thursday, April 18, 2024: Richmond District, Hawthorne Room, 2430 Pine Forest Dr., Colonial Heights

Wednesday, April 24: Staunton District, Laurel Ridge Community College, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown

Thursday, April 25 at 5 p.m.: Northern Virginia District, Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison Street, S.E., 1st Floor, Leesburg

Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Lynchburg District, Ramey Auditorium, 4303 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg

Thursday, May 2 at 5 p.m.: Hampton Roads District, James River Auditorium, 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk

Monday, May 6: Bristol District: Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon

Tuesday, May 7: Salem District: Salem Civic Center, Community room, 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem

Wednesday, May 8: Culpeper District: Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission Water Street Center, 401 E. Water Street, Charlottsville

Thursday, May 9: Fredericksburg District Auditorium, 86 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will host its own public meeting on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. Individuals may participate and provide comment either virtually or at the following locations:

600 East Main Street, Suite 2102, Richmond

1725 Duke Street, Suite 675, Alexandria

Online sources

Comments are also welcome via online form, email or mail by May 20, 2024: