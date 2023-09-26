Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Public comment requested at I-81 Advisory Committee meeting in Lexington on Monday
Local

Public comment requested at I-81 Advisory Committee meeting in Lexington on Monday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
interstate 81
(© Eli Wilson/Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

The I-81 Advisory Committee is charged with providing advice and making recommendations to the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) about developments and updates to the I-81 CIP.

As directed in Chapter 846 of the 2019 Acts of Assembly, improvements will be made to I-81 in Virginia.

The committee will meet Monday, October 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the mezzanine of the Virginia Horse Center, 487 Maury River Road, Lexington. A time will be designated for public comment.

The meeting agenda, related documents and materials will be posted on Improve81.org, the dedicated website for the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP). A video of the proceedings will be posted at the link after the meeting.

The committee consists of 15 voting members: seven Virginia lawmakers, three CTB members representing the Bristol, Salem and Staunton districts, and the five chairs of the planning district commissions. The commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation and the director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation serve on the committee ex officio in nonvoting capacities.

The CTB approved the I-81 CIP in December 2018 with a $2 billion package of focused improvements funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law in spring 2019.

Additional information can be found at Improve81.org, including interactive maps and timelines, and details about upcoming and current projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Harrisonburg woman reports being sexually assaulted by man at knifepoint
2 Wayne Theatre show to benefit Improv Troupe member paralyzed in accident
3 Report Card: Three starts in, Anthony Colandrea earns his best PFF grade to date
4 Missing child believed to be in Virginia Beach safely reunited with custodial parent
5 A new HokieBird joins two old favorites in new Quillen Spirit Plaza in Blacksburg

Latest News

Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County, beginning Oct. 1, will be putting a price on government transparency

Chris Graham
username password graphic
Politics, U.S. & World

Sen. Warner pushes Office of Management & Budget to complete review of cybersecurity policies

Rebecca Barnabi

In Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2020, the OMB was directed to complete a review of agency cybersecurity policies.

Buddy Bear
Local, Police

Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog

Crystal Graham

An Augusta County man accused of killing a veteran’s service dog, Buddy Bear, was granted a $5,000 bond today.

prison jail
Police, Politics, Virginia

ACLU of Virginia files suit against VADOC on earned sentence credit program

Chris Graham
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin donates quarterly salary to Virginia Beach literacy nonprofit

Rebecca Barnabi
Economy, Virginia

Amazon chooses Virginia Beach for robotics fulfillment center, delivery station

Rebecca Barnabi
police crime scene
Police, Virginia

Virginia State Police conducting investigation into Montgomery County death

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy