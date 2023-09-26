Public comment requested at I-81 Advisory Committee meeting in Lexington on Monday

The I-81 Advisory Committee is charged with providing advice and making recommendations to the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) about developments and updates to the I-81 CIP.

As directed in Chapter 846 of the 2019 Acts of Assembly, improvements will be made to I-81 in Virginia.

The committee will meet Monday, October 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the mezzanine of the Virginia Horse Center, 487 Maury River Road, Lexington. A time will be designated for public comment.

The meeting agenda, related documents and materials will be posted on Improve81.org, the dedicated website for the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP). A video of the proceedings will be posted at the link after the meeting.

The committee consists of 15 voting members: seven Virginia lawmakers, three CTB members representing the Bristol, Salem and Staunton districts, and the five chairs of the planning district commissions. The commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation and the director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation serve on the committee ex officio in nonvoting capacities.

The CTB approved the I-81 CIP in December 2018 with a $2 billion package of focused improvements funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law in spring 2019.

Additional information can be found at Improve81.org, including interactive maps and timelines, and details about upcoming and current projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.