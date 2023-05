The Project Grows Farm Stand reopens today from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The Farm Stand will be open every Tuesday this growing season.

The Farm Stand is located at 608 Berry Farm Road in Staunton.

The lineup this week includes salad mix, argula, bok choy, swiss chard, kale, radishes, turnips, turnip greens, chives and scallions.

The Farm Stand will also have a few strawberries available for tasting.

