Prince William County: Authorities lead search for missing 76-year-old man

The Prince William County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 76-year-old male.

Reynoldo Zuniga was last seen at the McDonald’s located at 14591 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge on Wednesday.

Zuniga is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a black backpack, and tan-colored boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.