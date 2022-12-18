Menu
news prince william county authorities lead search for missing 76 year old man
News & Views

Prince William County: Authorities lead search for missing 76-year-old man

Chris Graham
Published:

Reynoldo ZunigaThe Prince William County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 76-year-old male.

Reynoldo Zuniga was last seen at the McDonald’s located at 14591 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge on Wednesday.

Zuniga is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a black backpack, and tan-colored boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

