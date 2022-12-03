Menu
news preview washington commanders new york giants in key nfc east battle
Sports

Preview: Washington Commanders, New York Giants in key NFC East battle

Chris Graham
Published:
Washington Commanders
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

The Washington Commanders take their three-game winning streak on the road on Sunday when they face the New York Giants in a huge NFC East showdown.

Both teams may have winning records, but both trail the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the league’s best division. The Commanders are 7-5 and are in fourth place, while the Giants are 7-4 and one spot ahead, but both are firmly in the playoff hunt as the regular season begins to wind down.

Where to watch?

The game will air on Fox at 1 p.m.

What to know about the Commanders

This team is really making noise on the back of a three-game winning streak. After giving the Philadelphia Eagles their first win, they dominated the Texans and squeaked out a win against the Falcons last week. They’ve been able to do this because their defense continues to step up big, especially Kendall Fuller, who had a game-saving touchdown last week in the end zone in the final seconds. Giants QB Daniel Jones is one that can get easily rattled, and this Washington defensive line is one of the best in the league. If they can get the pressure they are hoping for, it could be a long day for the G-Men.

What to know about the Giants

They’ve lost two in a row, falling at home to the Lions before losing at the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. But they enter this game with more preparation time and hope to get back on track with a tricky upcoming schedule.

The offense remains predictable and reliable with so a heavy dose of Saquan Barkley typically always serving as the plan, but this Giants defense also has struggled lately, giving up 27, 28 and 31 points in their last three losses. To beat Washington, they must get pressure up front and be ball hawks against a team that will be patient on offense.

Prediction

Washington 24, New York 20

Chris Graham

