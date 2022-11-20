Preview: Baltimore Ravens, coming off bye week, host Carolina Panthers

In control of the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens look to stay in first place when they Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

After having a bye last weekend, Baltimore enter well rested on the back of a three-game winning streak. With the Cincinnati Bengals on its heels, a win here will guarantee the team first place entering Thanksgiving.

The Panthers are set to start PJ Walker quarterback in this one, setting up what could be an intriguing game with the versatile quarterback leading the charge.

Where to watch?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and the game will air on Fox. If not on your local Fox, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

What to know about the Ravens

They are well rested too, having not even played last week due to being on a bye. That means they are fresh ahead of a stretch where they’ll be favored to win their next seven games. They continue to deal with injury issues, but what team isn’t dealing with that at this stage? While the Panthers have a defense that can make noise, the Ravens should have very little trouble with the Panthers’ offense. Expect Lamar Jackson to do his thing, taking a few early shots downfield to open the game up as the team inches closer to a playoff spot.

What to know about the Panthers

This team is well rested, having last played a week from last Thursday. That was the impressive 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, where running back D’Onta Foreman stepped up big time with 130 yards on the ground on 31 carries. They were able to get the win because they were efficient when it mattered despite the 10 penalties, but they managed not to turn the ball over. That will need to be the case here while making sure to keep Jackson in the pocket. Expect them to play patiently, to look to

Prediction

Baltimore 24, Carolina 10