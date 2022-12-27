Menu
news powhatan county search under way for missing 70 year old woman
State/National

Powhatan County: Search under way for missing 70-year-old woman

Chris Graham
Published:

Malana WeaverThe Powhatan Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old woman.

Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of Powhatan County on Tuesday. Her vehicle was later located at Tucker Park in Goochland County.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are assisting in the search.

If you have any information on Weaver’s whereabouts, contact Detective Riopedre at 804-598-5656. Case number 22-016721

Chris Graham

