Home Portsmouth man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing vehicle at gunpoint
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Portsmouth man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing vehicle at gunpoint

Crystal Graham
Published date:
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
(© cherylvb – stock.adobe.com)

A Portsmouth man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking.

According to court documents, on July 11, 2022, Raequan Rucker, 23, along with a co-conspirator, approached two women late at night and stole their vehicles at gunpoint at nearly the same time. One victim had her 9-month-old baby in the backseat.

After Rucker entered one vehicle and his co-conspirator entered the other, they drove off and met at a location in Portsmouth where the co-conspirator dumped his vehicle.

The two men then traveled to Virginia Beach where they were subsequently located by Virginia Beach Police.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

