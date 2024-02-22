Portsmouth man sentenced for firearms, ‘machinegun’ possession as a convicted felon

A Portsmouth man was sentenced to five years in prison for illegally possessing multiple firearms and a machinegun conversion device as a convicted felon.

On June 9, 2022, after a lengthy investigation into several individuals suspected of being involved in the distribution of narcotics, law enforcement officers executed a court-authorized search warrant at the Portsmouth residence of Michael Jerrod Scott, 40. During the search, officers recovered three firearms, multiple firearm magazines and ammunition, approximately six ounces of marijuana and related edible products, items associated with the manufacturing and distribution of drugs, and $2,920 in cash.

One of the firearms had a machinegun conversion device installed at the rear of the slide, which made it a “machinegun” as defined by federal law. Scott had previously been convicted of several felony offenses, including robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of robbery, statutory burglary of a dwelling while armed, use of a firearm in the commission of armed burglary, and possession of a schedule I or II drug.

“It’s illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms, and those who do should expect to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The case was prosecuted as part of Miyares’ Operation Ceasefire, an initiative to combat violent gun crime through rigorous prosecution and effective community prevention. The case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a U.S. Department of Justice program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.