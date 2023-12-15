Police operation results in two Virginia men charged with online solicitation of a minor

Two men have been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor under 15 years old after an operation conducted by the Albemarle County Police Department.

William J. Rooney, 42, of Louisa, was charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age. Additional charges are pending.

Benjamin C. Kleiber, 44, of Ruckersville, was charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

The Albemarle County Police Department, a member of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, conducted the operation on Dec. 13.

Rooney and Kleiber are being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or [email protected].

For information on how to help keep children safe online, visit missingkids.org/NetSmartz.