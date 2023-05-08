Police looking for missing Radford woman last seen at apartment party in Roanoke

The Radford City Police Department is searching for a missing 32-year-old woman.

Samantha Pack was last seen at Ferncliff Apartments in Roanoke on Saturday. Her phone pinged earlier the same day in Blacksburg and later at Lucky Restaurant in Roanoke.

According to her family, Pack was attending a party at the Ferncliff Apartments, and a witness at the party said Pack became visibly upset.

Pack’s vehicle was found at the apartment complex with her keys and phone inside.

She has multiple tattoos on her chest, arms, legs, and back. She may also need medical assistance.

Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3634 or call 911 immediately.