newspodcast martin truex jr wins on monday at the monster mile in dover
Podcast: Martin Truex Jr wins on Monday at the Monster Mile in Dover

Rod Mullins
Published date:

nascarMartin Truex Jr. loves racing on Mondays at the Monster Mile. Truex broke his 54-race winless streak with a win on Monday in Dover, his third in a rain-delayed Monday race at the track in his career.

Rod Mullins joins the show to help break things down.

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

