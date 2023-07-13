Podcast: Jay Woolfolk leaves UVA football, leaving Tony Elliott in a bind

The big news today in UVA Athletics involves Jay Woolfolk, the baseball closer and two-year backup quarterback, now former backup quarterback.

Woolfolk’s decision to step away from football will have a significant impact on UVA football this fall. Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham break things down from all angles.

Also on this week’s “Jerry Ratcliffe Show”:

Hootie updates the latest from the UVA basketball recruiting trail.

Tony Bennett made some moves with his coaching staff.

It was a big week for UVA baseball with four players and a recruit having their names called in the 2023 MLB Draft.

