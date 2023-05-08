Podcast: Denny Hamlin bumper cars his way to NASCAR Cup Series win in Kansas

Denny Hamlin bumped and passed Kyle Larson on the final lap of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Kansas. There was a post-race fight, but interesting enough, it didn’t involve Hamlin and Larson. Rod Mullins joins the show to break it all down. Listen Share this page Tags nascar Chris Graham Chris Graham Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected]. View all posts by Chris Graham