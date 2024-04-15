Podcast: Chase Elliott wins in Texas, UK hires Mark Pope, MLB talk on Reds, Nats, O’s

Chase Elliott hadn’t won in a while – his NASCAR Cup Series winless streak went back 18 months – before his win on Sunday in Texas.

AFP’s NASCAR beat writer Rod Mullins joins us to break down Elliott’s win, Brad Keselowski’s frustrating runner-up finish, the series of bumps and other dust-ups that sent the race to OT, and the photo-finish Xfinity Series race.

Then the talk turns to the University of Kentucky basketball coaching search, which ended with the hiring of former UK star Mark Pope; and the fortunes of the Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles in the early weeks of the 2024 MLB season.

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.