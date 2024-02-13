Podcast: Breaking down the matchup between streaking Virginia, Pitt

#21 Virginia (19-5, 10-3 ACC) is the hottest team in the ACC. Pitt (15-8, 6-6 ACC) is the second-hottest, winning five of its last six.

AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the UVA-Pitt matchup, which is set for Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET, ACCN).

But first in this podcast, we look back at Virginia’s 80-76 win at Florida State on Saturday, the eighth win in a row for the ‘Hoos.

Also, good news, such as it is – Virginia is back in the national rankings.

