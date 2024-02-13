Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Podcast: Breaking down the matchup between streaking Virginia, Pitt
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: Breaking down the matchup between streaking Virginia, Pitt

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham uva basketball#21 Virginia (19-5, 10-3 ACC) is the hottest team in the ACC. Pitt (15-8, 6-6 ACC) is the second-hottest, winning five of its last six.

AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the UVA-Pitt matchup, which is set for Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET, ACCN).

But first in this podcast, we look back at Virginia’s 80-76 win at Florida State on Saturday, the eighth win in a row for the ‘Hoos.

Also, good news, such as it is – Virginia is back in the national rankings.

Stories mentioned in this podcast

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 SJ McDonald: Rockbridge County native, songwriter pursuing her country-music dreams
2 Staunton branch of NAACP responds to reports of racism in local, Virginia schools
3 Trump invites Russia to attack NATO: ‘I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want’
4 Torrid Virginia faces streaking Pitt, which has quietly won five of its last six
5 Virginia coach Tony Bennett on the metrics: ‘The NET is not everything’

Latest News

lab with researcher and test tubes
Schools, Virginia

‘Thank you for believing’: Mary Washington alumnae giving furthers STEM careers

Rebecca Barnabi
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Police, Virginia

Violent felon to serve seven years in Virginia prison for possessing stolen firearm

Crystal Graham

A Richmond man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after police were called to help in a domestic dispute.

mugshot of woman and sword
Police, Virginia

Virginia woman swings sword at police officer, unrelated person; no injuries reported

Crystal Graham

A Virginia woman swung a sword at a police officer attempting to serve a warrant in the Leesburg on Thursday, according to police.

dog taking vitamin from man's hand
Virginia

Pet drug company to pay $23M for shipping drugs without vet prescriptions

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Politics, Sports

Youngkin’s ‘Glenn Dome’ ‘not ready for prime time,’ doomed by partisan speech

Chris Graham
buddy
Local, Police

Plea hearing scheduled Wednesday in shooting death of Virginia vet’s service dog

Crystal Graham
Health, US & World

CDC announces new variant of COVID-19 with so far low public health risk

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status