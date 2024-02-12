Virginia Basketball back in AP, coaches’ Top 25 for the first time in eight weeks

The Virginia diehards who keep asking me when their favorite basketball team will get back into the AP Top 25 have their answer: today.

UVA (19-5, 10-3 ACC) re-entered the rankings this week at #21, so, there.

The coaches’ Top 25 also has Virginia in this week, at #23.

The ‘Hoos had most recently been ranked the week of Dec. 18, before a 77-54 loss a day later at Memphis that started a stretch of three losses in their next five games, all of the losses by double-digits.

A 65-57 win over Virginia Tech on Jan. 17 started the current eight-game winning streak that has taken UVA from tied for eighth in the ACC standings to being alone in second place, a game back of UNC (19-5, 11-2 ACC), which is fifth this week in the coaches’ poll and seventh in the AP poll.

One other ACC team is ranked this week, Duke (18-5, 9-3 ACC), which is eighth in the coaches’ poll and ninth in the AP poll.