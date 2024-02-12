Countries
Virginia Basketball back in AP, coaches' Top 25 for the first time in eight weeks

Chris Graham
The Virginia diehards who keep asking me when their favorite basketball team will get back into the AP Top 25 have their answer: today.

UVA (19-5, 10-3 ACC) re-entered the rankings this week at #21, so, there.

The coaches’ Top 25 also has Virginia in this week, at #23.

The ‘Hoos had most recently been ranked the week of Dec. 18, before a 77-54 loss a day later at Memphis that started a stretch of three losses in their next five games, all of the losses by double-digits.

A 65-57 win over Virginia Tech on Jan. 17 started the current eight-game winning streak that has taken UVA from tied for eighth in the ACC standings to being alone in second place, a game back of UNC (19-5, 11-2 ACC), which is fifth this week in the coaches’ poll and seventh in the AP poll.

One other ACC team is ranked this week, Duke (18-5, 9-3 ACC), which is eighth in the coaches’ poll and ninth in the AP poll.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

