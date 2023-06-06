Countries
Podcast: Beware of Kyle Busch, who suddenly seems to be hitting a groove
Sports

Podcast: Beware of Kyle Busch, who suddenly seems to be hitting a groove

Rod Mullins
Published date:

nascarKyle Busch recorded his third win of the 2023 season in St. Louis, and his first on a short track, which means, watch out!

AFP‘s NASCAR Cup Series guy, Rod Mullins, talks up Busch’s turnaround 2023 Cup season, and opines on all the critical comments lobbed Chase Elliott’s way by our listeners.



Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

