Planned statewide tornado drill rescheduled to avoid interference with primary elections

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is changing the date of a planned statewide tornado drill to ensure there will not be any impact on primary elections.

The tornado drill was originally scheduled for March 5. The date has been rescheduled to March 7 at 9:45 a.m.

The drill will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio and the Emergency Alert System via the required monthly test. There will not be an actual tornado warning issued, and the notification will not be sent to cellular phones.

When the drill begins, schools, churches and other organizations and individuals are encouraged to follow the drill according to the plan developed. Everyone should calmly go to a designated safe space and then crouch low, head down and protect the back of the head with your arms. You should stay away from windows and large open rooms like gyms or auditoriums in schools.

For organizations already registered for the drill, no action is needed. The list will remain active and continue to be used for the March 7 drill.

The tornado drill is done as part of Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week that runs from March 4-8.