Piedmont Virginia Community College installs sixth president, Dr. Jean Runyon

Piedmont Virginia Community College installed its sixth president, Dr. Jean Runyon, last week.

The investiture ceremony included a processional, The Star-Spangled Banner, stories and more.

Dr. David Doré presented the Virginia Community College President’s Medallion and officiated her swearing in.

“Outstanding leadership is required for PVCC to continue its many contributions to the educational, economic and social development of the community and that is exactly what President Runyon is providing,” said Dr. Charles Dassance, college board chair.

Hired for the position in April, Runyon assumed the role July 1.

In the past 14 months, she has worked with internal stakeholders and the community as she conducted a discovery tour to learn more about PVCC students, staff, faculty, alumni, community organizations and the regions the college serves.

PVCC recently joined the Achieving the Dream network of colleges to accelerate transformational impact at scale for today’s students.

“We are a community of practitioners who are deeply committed to access, opportunity and excellence,” said Runyon. “We are a college where generations of graduates have received an outstanding education and have gone on to find tremendous success across every professional field.”

