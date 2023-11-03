Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Piedmont Virginia Community College installs sixth president, Dr. Jean Runyon
Local, Schools

Piedmont Virginia Community College installs sixth president, Dr. Jean Runyon

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Dr. Jean Runyon
Dr. Jean Runyon, submitted

Piedmont Virginia Community College installed its sixth president, Dr. Jean Runyon, last week.

The investiture ceremony included a processional, The Star-Spangled Banner, stories and more.

Dr. David Doré presented the Virginia Community College President’s Medallion and officiated her swearing in.

“Outstanding leadership is required for PVCC to continue its many contributions to the educational, economic and social development of the community and that is exactly what President Runyon is providing,” said Dr. Charles Dassance, college board chair.

Hired for the position in April, Runyon assumed the role July 1.

In the past 14 months, she has worked with internal stakeholders and the community as she conducted a discovery tour to learn more about PVCC students, staff, faculty, alumni, community organizations and the regions the college serves.

PVCC recently joined the Achieving the Dream network of colleges to accelerate transformational impact at scale for today’s students.

“We are a community of practitioners who are deeply committed to access, opportunity and excellence,” said Runyon. “We are a college where generations of graduates have received an outstanding education and have gone on to find tremendous success across every professional field.”

Visit www.pvcc.edu/inauguration for more information.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Who is behind the fake Page Hearn for Augusta County School Board Facebook page?
2 Augusta County School Board sidesteps generated controversy over chair’s forum comment
3 Martin seeks special prosecutor in Augusta County supervisors criminal investigation
4 Substitute teacher arrested for kicking Augusta County elementary school student
5 Former Marine, Virginia Proud Boys member who used ‘big stick’ in breach of Capitol sentenced

Latest News

bob good
Govt & Politics, U.S. & World

Bob Good appears to have a Republican primary challenger gearing up for 2024

Chris Graham
facebook
Govt & Politics, Local

Who is behind the fake Page Hearn for Augusta County School Board Facebook page?

Chris Graham

An obscure Facebook page purporting to be that of Augusta County School Board candidate Page Hearn, and obviously is not, from even a cursory look at the content, has the attention of, if few others, certainly Hearn.

Patti Hartigan and Leslie M. Scott-Jones
Arts & Culture, Local

Author Patti Hartigan to share her biography of August Wilson at New Dominion Bookshop

Crystal Graham

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Patti Hartigan on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Arts & Culture, Local

Farina Film Fest fundraiser offered on Sunday for Virginia filmmaker diagnosed with ALS

Crystal Graham
worship bridgewater college
Arts & Culture, Local

Bridgewater College’s Oratorio Choir to perform Christopher Tin’s ‘The Lost Birds’

Crystal Graham
mom putting baby in carseat of vehicle
Economy, Virginia

Free assistance available to Virginians to navigate Insurance Marketplace

Crystal Graham
Health, Local

UVA Health Surgical Care Riverside on Newsweek Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers list

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy