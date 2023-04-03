Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newspiedmont virginia community college earns voter friendly campus designation
Local

Piedmont Virginia Community College earns Voter Friendly Campus designation

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Piedmont Virginia Community College
Submitted

Piedmont Virginia Community College has earned the 2023-2024 Voter Friendly Campus designation, which highlights commitment and dedication to engaging the campus community and promoting voter registration and voting as part of the PVCC mission.

The Voter Friendly Campus initiative is led by national nonpartisan organizations, Campus Vote Project and NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.

“Students are passionate about the issues facing our communities and world today, and they are motivated to be part of the solutions,” said PVCC President Jean Runyon. “We strive to prepare students to be engaged participants in our democracy. We are honored to be named a Voter Friendly Campus for a fourth time.”

The goal of the Voter Friendly Campus designation program is to bolster efforts that help students overcome barriers to participating in the political process and develop a culture of democratic engagement on campus.

The Voter Friendly Campus designation was presented to 258 colleges and universities that include a wide range of two-year, four-year, public, private, rural and urban campuses that collectively serve more than 3.5 million students.

PVCC is one of 41 community college designees making the roster and one of only two community colleges of the 14 Virginia-based higher education institutions earning the designation. Other schools earning the designation include Northern Virginia Community College, Virginia Tech, Norfolk State University, the College of William and Mary, Longwood University, Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Mary Washington, Virginia Wesleyan University, Shenandoah University, George Mason University, James Madison University, Radford University and the University of Virginia.

Campuses were evaluated on their ability to complete a three-step process, including: writing a campus plan about how they would engage student voters in 2020, facilitating voter education and engagement efforts on their campus and writing a final analysis on their efforts.

The designation is valid through December 2024.

Learn more about PVCC civic engagement and voter education initiatives at www.pvcc.edu/civic-sense.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County: Staunton man unhappy with Pizza Hut cursed employees, stabbed man
2 Waynesboro leaders seem to have forgotten they’d asked Vice Mayor Jim Wood to resign
3 Justice for Scout: Virginia dog trainer sentenced in animal cruelty case
4 Virginians report prolonged delays in processing of new and renewed passports
5 Early thinking on 2023-2024 Virginia basketball: Back to the middle of the pack

Latest News

Augusta County
Local

Budget season: Augusta County requests resident input on 2024

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia Department of Health
Local

Community health improvement plan under way in Blue Ridge Health District

Crystal Graham

A community health assessment by the Blue Ridge Health District, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and UVA Health is being put into action.

prescribed burn fire forest
Virginia

Prescribed burn planned near Luray on Tuesday

Crystal Graham

The Forest Service will begin a prescribed burn Tuesday at the 309-acre Indian Grave and 86-acre Seakford Fields, approximately 8 miles north of Luray.

Virginia

Second chances: Gov. Youngkin donates quarterly salary to worldwide prison ministry

Rebecca Barnabi
farmer in field
Local

Congresswoman to hold Farm Bill Summit in Caroline County

Rebecca Barnabi
supreme court
U.S./World

AG Jason Miyares: ‘Constant, repeated threats of violence have to be taken seriously’

Chris Graham
missing person
Virginia

Family concerned for well-being of missing New Kent County teen

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy