Pianist Ann DuHamel to feature music about the climate crisis at Bridgewater College concert

Crystal Graham
Ann DuHamel will present a lyceum at Bridgewater College on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. in the concert hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music.

The program, “Prayers for a Feverish Planet,” will feature recently composed music about the climate crisis.

By including new music about the climate crisis, DuHamel’s most recent project expands and revolutionizes the modern piano recital. Sixty brand-new compositions for piano and piano/electronics from composers from six continents are included, along with interviews with climate activists and specialists.

DuHamel started a call for scores, urging composers to submit their works about climate change because she wanted to take action.

More than 300 discrete movements of piano and piano/electronics music on the subjects of water, grief/anxiety, shadows and light, time, human “progress,” trees, hope and more were submitted by more than 170 composers from more than 35 different countries.

She has shared the stage with musicians from the Grammy-winning Minnesota Orchestra and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, as well as flute player Martha Councell-Vargas, saxophonist Preston Duncan, singer Maria Jette and mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski.

DuHamel is an associate professor of music at the University of Minnesota Morris, where she gives her time to the goal of exposing students and the general public to excellent traditional and contemporary classical music. She earned a B.A. in piano performance from College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University, an M.M. in piano performance and literature from the University of Notre Dame and a D.M.A. in piano performance and pedagogy from the University of Iowa.

The lyceum concert series at Bridgewater College is free and open to the public.

 

