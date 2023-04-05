Countries
newsperdue foundation donates 15000 grant and protein to blue ridge area food bank program
Local

Perdue Foundation donates $15,000 grant and protein to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank program

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Support is important in the fight against hunger.

Perdue Farms delivered a $15,000 grant and a truckload of chicken products to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank today.

Part of Perdue’s renewed support of the food bank’s Good Food School Market child nutrition program in Harrisonburg, the grant comes from the Perdue Foundation. The 20,000 pounds of protein will enable the food bank, with other partners and programs, to meet the needs of community members throughout the region who face food insecurity.

The donations are part of Perdue’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

