Partnership brings Augusta County library services to Verona Community Center

The Verona Community Center provides resources such as free internet access, computer access, meeting and event spaces, free laundry and shower services.

The center is also a destination for the Augusta Health Mobile Primary Care Clinic.

And now, the center can add library services thanks to a partnership with Augusta County Library (ACL).

The library will visit the center the third Wednesday of every month from 3 to 5 p.m. with a pop-up library, small programs or demonstrations and informational needs support.

The library will also provide events and opportunities outside the center during monthly visits.

The partnership begins with a Halloween Carnival on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“While our primary goal is to get ACL and VCC offerings into the hands of the community and make our services more accessible, we also want to develop meaningful relationships with our community members so that we can better connect with and understand how to serve them.,” ACL outreach representative Keith Bell said.

The 2023 event schedule for the ACL & VCC partnership is:

Saturday, November 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Digital Literacy Workshop: Intro to Devices

Wednesday, November 15 from 3 to 5 p.m.: Mobile Library Outreach

Wednesday, December 20 from 3 to 5 p.m.: Mobile Library Outreach

“The Verona Community Center Board of Directors, staff and volunteers are excited to welcome the Augusta County Library as partners in serving the Verona community. Our vision has always included supporting programs that meet the unmet needs of our neighbors, no matter their age or social status. In that regard, the Augusta County Library is an ideal partner for the center,” VCC Board of Directors President Bob Weeks said.

The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.

The Verona Community Center is at 465 Lee Hwy, Verona.