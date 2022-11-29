Paramount Theater to host Chapel Hart, Lucas Hoge on Glory Days Tour

The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville will host the “Glory Days Tour 2023: Chapel Hart with Lucas Hoge” performance on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hart has found a way to gift wrap their Mississippi roots and Louisiana spice and share it with listeners around the world. Consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart along with cousin Trea Swindle, they went from singing together as children in Hart’s Chapel, to a world-class group whose colorful and contagious energy has flourished into a full live band experience that fills venues at home and around the country.

In 2021, Chapel Hart was inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country, the institution that has been known to help up-and-coming female country artists such as Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBride and Gabby Barrett.

This Mississippi trio’s music has reached fans around the globe earning them the title of “International Group of the Year” as well as “International Song of the Year” for the single “You Can Have Him Jolene” in Scotland. They were also nominated in multiple categories by the British CMAs including “Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” for their sophomore release “The Girls Are Back In Town.”

Hoge is the host of “Hoge Wild,” a weekly series on Sportsman Channel (USA and Canada). Hoge takes viewers across the globe as he travels to New Zealand, Bolivia, South Africa and unchartered territory in North America. With a guitar in one hand and a bow in the other, Lucas treks the world to amplify his passion for the outdoors and change the narrative around conservation with each “Hoge Wild” episode.

Tickets may be purchased by phone by calling (434) 979-1333 or visit https://www.theparamount.net/event/chapel-hart