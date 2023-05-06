Overnight single-vehicle crash in Highland County takes life of McDowell 23-year-old

A Highland County man died from injuries in an overnight single-vehicle accident on Route 651.

Samuel Hayden Fawley, 23, of McDowell, died at the scene of the 2 a.m. accident, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP reports that Fawley was driving a 2006 Nissan Titan north on Route 654 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, Fawley overcorrected, then ran off the right of the roadway and struck several trees.

The force of the crash ejected Fawley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, from the vehicle.