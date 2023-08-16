Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Otter Creek Campground closing on Aug. 24 because of Blue Ridge Parkway staffing issue
Virginia

Otter Creek Campground closing on Aug. 24 because of Blue Ridge Parkway staffing issue

Chris Graham
Published date:
blue ridge parkway
(© karenfoleyphoto – stock.adobe.com)

Otter Creek Campground will have to close early for the 2023 season because of a lack of staff, according to a press release from the Blue Ridge Parkway on Wednesday.

The campground, located at milepost 60.9 in Bedford, will close for the season on Aug. 24, the Parkway announced.

Reservation holders for Otter Creek campground will be contacted about refunds and other options for camping at nearby Parkway campgrounds.

The Parkway’s remaining seven campgrounds are expected to remain open through Oct. 31.

“To manage campgrounds, recreational areas, visitor centers and destinations that park visitors enjoy during the summer and fall season, the Parkway relies on a dedicated team of year-round and seasonal employees who work across a broad range of jobs. This year, due a significantly reduced applicant pool, we were able to hire 64 percent of the planned seasonal employees across the Parkway in North Carolina and Virginia,” Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout said.

The early closure at Otter Creek will allow the Parkway to shift its limited staffing to higher-traffic campgrounds and visitor destinations, Swartout said.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience with this and other operational adjustments that may be necessary as we navigate the remainder of the 2023 season with a commitment to high quality services and safe working conditions for our team,” Swartout said.

More details about campground locations and reservations are available recreation.gov or nps.gov/blri; and a complete listing of facility operating schedules is also available on the Parkway’s website.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Nobody is leaving, or joining, the ACC: Where does the conference go from here?
2 Update: Augusta County trying to work around mass volunteer fire, EMT resignation
3 Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton
4 New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern
5 Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds

Latest News

Police

Richmond Police ID victim of Monday shooting

Chris Graham
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Environment, Politics, U.S.

Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers urge FERC to deny Mountain Valley Pipeline permit

Chris Graham

A group of Virginia and North Carolina U.S. House members are leading an effort to get the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny Mountain Valley Pipeline’s requested extension of its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the Southgate project.

artificial intelligence
Economy, Politics, U.S.

Sen. Mark Warner urges tech companies to step up security for AI products

Chris Graham

The Biden administration is becoming increasingly alarmed by the rapid growth of AI, and the growing number of exploitable weaknesses in artificial intelligence-related products.

halloween
Economy, U.S.

It’s August: So, why are stores already trying to sell us all this Halloween stuff?

Chris Graham
liberty logo
Sports

Liberty Flames Sports Network announces additions to broadcast team for 2023-2024

Chris Graham
Naseem Roulack
Police, Virginia

Virginia prison inmate who walked out of hospital over weekend still at-large

Chris Graham
interstate 64
Local

Rockbridge County: Sinkhole discovered on Wednesday closes portion of Interstate 64

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy