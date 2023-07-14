Operation Round Up provides nearly $30K in community support to nonprofits and efforts

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s charitable-giving program Operation Round Up will support 14 local nonprofits and community-based efforts with $27,500 in grant funding.

A selection committee of co-op members and one employee awarded the funding, which comes from co-op members voluntarily rounding up their electric bills each month and donating the amount. The funding is supplemented by a corporate contribution from SVEC’s board. The next round up of grants will be awarded in October.

In Augusta County, Mental Health of America will receive funding to bolster its I.C. Hope program, which reaches youth in the area to support them in their mental health journey and identify coping skills.

Renewing Homes of Greater Augusta will receive funding to provide critical home repairs that make a client’s home safe, warm, dry and accessible.

Valley Career and Technical Center will be able to purchase an ultrasound machine for livestock, specifically for sheep, cattle and goats.

In Frederick County and the city of Winchester, the Council on Alcoholism, Lord Fairfax Community will provide financial aid for one person to receive 90 days of services as they recover from addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Family Promise of Northern Shenandoah Valley will provide transportation assistance to families in its mission to end the cycle of homelessness.

Girls on the Run will have funding to register 15 girls into its program, which inspires them to be joyful, healthy and confident using fun, experience-based curricula that creatively integrates running.

Wheels for Wellness will be able to provide free, door-to-door transportation to medical appointments and treatment for those in the region with no other means of transportation.

In Highland County, the Highland County Humane Society will assist local residents with veterinary care at local veterinary practices, and provide dog and cat food for its pet food pantry program.

Highland Children’s House will support working families by providing quality, licensed, year-round, five-day-a-week educational childcare for the Highland County area.

In Page County, Page One will have funding for financial assistance for emergency utility, rental or mortgage payments to avoid homelessness, funds for winter fuel and wood, and gas cards for individuals going through cancer or dialysis treatments.

In Rockingham County, Blue Ridge Free Clinic will provide translation services to its growing number of patients who are non-native English speakers.

People Helping People will provide financial assistance for clients to avoid disconnection of basic utilities such as electric, water and heating oils.

In Shenandoah County, Family Promise of Shenandoah County will assist up to 12 local families with minor children in paying for utility assistance, to avoid electric service disconnection and then eviction that could result in homelessness.

Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter will aid 12 households per year with about $200 per month in housing stability assistance.