Open Enrollment in Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace ends on Jan. 16

The deadline to apply for, re-enroll in, or change health insurance for 2024 on Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace is Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Virginians who enroll by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 16 will have coverage that starts Feb. 1, 2024. Following the end of Open Enrollment, Virginians who experience a Qualifying Life Event (such as having a baby or losing health insurance coverage) during the year may be eligible to enroll during a Special Enrollment Period that takes place from Jan. 17 to Oct. 31.

Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace – which replaced HealthCare.gov for all Virginians – launched on Nov. 1, 2023, and provides a variety of resources for residents to find affordable health care coverage.

Since its launch at the beginning of this Open Enrollment Period, hundreds of thousands of Virginians have accessed the Marketplace to find coverage that meets their needs.

“We are extremely pleased with the number of Virginians who have used this new resource to find health plans that meet their unique needs,” said Keven Patchett, director of the Health Benefit Exchange. “We encourage anyone who hasn’t signed up for health insurance to do so before open enrollment ends to ensure that they don’t experience a lapse in coverage.”

Individual and family plans are available to eligible Virginians, including those who are unemployed, are self-employed, or have jobs that may not provide affordable insurance options. Virginians who no longer qualify for Medicaid because of changes in their income also may qualify for savings on the Marketplace.

All health insurance plans on the Marketplace include free preventive services and guarantee coverage for preexisting conditions. Additionally, every health plan offered on the Marketplace covers the 10 essential health benefits required by law, which include doctor visits, hospitalization, prescription services and more. In Virginia, consumers have an array of options to find a plan that best fits their needs.

Virginians can apply on the Marketplace for financial assistance to help lower their monthly insurance costs. Nearly nine out of 10 Marketplace customers qualify for financial assistance.

Virginians can visit Marketplace.Virginia.gov to browse and compare health insurance plans.

To apply for a plan on the Marketplace, Virginians need the following materials for each adult who will be covered:

Photo ID.

Social Security number.

Most recent tax return.

Pay stubs from the last four weeks.

Immigration documents, if applicable.

For additional help — either online or in person — Virginians can access the following resources: