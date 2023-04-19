NC journalists convicted of trespassing for videotaping police raid of homeless encampment

Update: Wednesday, 5:55 p.m. Matilda Bliss and Veronica Coit were found guilty of trespassing in a case in which they’d been charged because they recorded police clearing a homeless encampment on Christmas Day in 2021.

“We are deeply disappointed by this decision. We understand both journalists intend to appeal this decision and RSF stands firmly behind them,” says Clayton Weimers, executive director of Reporters Without Borders DC Bureau.

Freedom of the Press Foundation director of advocacy Seth Stern had this to say:

“It’s extremely disappointing that Judge James Calvin Hill overlooked the obvious First Amendment problems with convicting journalists for recording police conducting a homeless encampment sweep at a public park.

“It’s particularly disturbing that the judge reportedly questioned whether Veronica Coit and Matilda Bliss are journalists. They literally report for a news outlet, the Asheville Blade. Whether it’s a mainstream outlet or one that public officials like is entirely irrelevant. They’re journalists under any definition of the word and entitled to the full protection of the First Amendment.

“The judge also apparently ignored bodycam footage showing police arrested Bliss and Coit before clearing the camp’s residents “because they’re videotaping.” That confirms that police unconstitutionally targeted the press.

“Even putting that aside, does the judge really want to set a precedent that journalists need to ignore news happening in plain sight on public land because it’s nighttime? Asheville residents deserve to know what their police department is up to at any hour.

“Bliss and Coit were never accused of harming or obstructing police or anyone and it’s ridiculous the case even got to this point. Prosecuting victimless “crimes” by journalists does not serve the interests of justice and does not benefit the taxpayers funding the prosecution. And Asheville’s crackdown on free speech doesn’t end with journalists – the same prosecutors are trying mutual aid workers for “felony littering.” Seriously.

“We’re glad to hear that Bliss and Coit are appealing to a jury trial under North Carolina procedures. We hope this awful ruling is reversed by citizen jurors who hopefully value the First Amendment more than Asheville police, prosecutors and judges.

Original post

Two Asheville, N.C., reporters are on trial on trespassing charges lodged against them because they recorded police clearing a homeless encampment on Christmas Day in 2021.

That’s literally what one cop was heard saying in body-cam footage from the incident: “because they’re videotaping.”

Matilda Bliss and Veronica Coit are reporters for The Asheville Blade, which bills itself as a “leftist local news co-op.”

Both were charged with misdemeanor trespassing and could face 20 days in jail and a $200 fine.

“These two journalists were serving the public interest by documenting this event, and their presence is protected by the First Amendment,” said Clayton Weimers, executive director of the U.S. bureau of Reporters Without Borders. “The charges against them for trespassing are a poor attempt by local officials to intimidate the press and public from being able to monitor law enforcement. RSF urges county officials to drop the charges against Bliss and Coit and make a statement on the unjust action taken against two journalists who were just doing their job.”

We have another statement on the matter from Eileen O’Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute:

“Journalists Matilda Bliss and Veronica Coit of the citizen journalism news outlet The Asheville Blade were doing their jobs, reporting on the clearing by local police of a homeless encampment, when they were arrested on December 25, 2021. Police body camera footage shows Bliss and Coit did not endanger anyone or obstruct any police activity. They were performing a public service in reporting on an event of significant importance in their community.

“Journalism is not a crime. No journalist should be arrested for their work, no journalist should be prosecuted for their work, and no journalist should be forced to stand trial simply for doing their job. We urge prosecutors in Buncombe County, North Carolina to drop these retaliatory charges before the meritless trial commences of these journalists.”