Home North Carolina Central defeats Longwood, 79-70, snapping Lancers’ 12-game winning streak
Basketball, Sports

North Carolina Central defeats Longwood, 79-70, snapping Lancers’ 12-game winning streak

Chris Graham
Published date:
basketball
(© nobeastsofierce – stock.adobe.com)

North Carolina Central had four players score in double figures, and a huge second half from Ja’Darius Harris helped lift the Eagles to a 79-70 win over Longwood on Wednesday.

Harris poured in 16 of his game-high 21 points in the final 20 minutes, and he added a career best 10 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double. He was a big part of why N.C. Central (7-7) shot better than 50 percent from the floor in the second half.

He had help though, as Fred Cleveland added 16 points, Devin Gordon chipped in 14 and Po’Boigh King had 10.

The quartet helped N.C. Central improve to 34-2 at home in non-conference games in the  McDougald-McLendon Arena in the past seven years.

Longwood (12-2) battled behind 20 points and nine rebounds from Johnathan Massie. Despite only shooting 3-of-20 from three, the Lancers had chances thanks to 15 offensive rebounds in a game where they won the rebounding battle, 39-26.

NCCU shot a season-best 31-of-36 from the foul line, including a flurry of free throws late that sealed the deal. Clevelend went 10-of-12 from the stripe for the Eagles.

