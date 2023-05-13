Countries
Sports

Norfolk Tides win 11th in last 13, winning at Jacksonville, 8-4

Chris Graham
Published date:

Norfolk TidesThe Norfolk Tides (27-9) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (18-17), 8-4, on Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

After being down early, a six-run third inning propels the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, to their 11th win in their last 13 games.

With two away in the bottom of the first, the Jumbo Shrimp were able to keep the line moving and tallied the first runs of the game with a two-run single off the bat of Jacob Amaya, putting Norfolk in an early hole.

The Tides would not trail for long as a flurry of base hits in the top half of the third gave life to the Norfolk bats. Colton Cowser got things started with an RBI single up the middle. He stole second and later scored the go-ahead run on a Jordan Westburg triple to put the Tides on top, 4-2.

Runners would continue to find their way home in the frame, as Westburg scored on a fielder’s choice with Joey Ortiz earning the RBI on the play. Ortiz would score on a Daz Cameron sac fly and the Tides would go into the bottom of the third with a 6-2 lead.

Jacksonville fought back quickly with an Amaya two-run blast to left-center in the third, bring the Jumbo Shrimp within two. A few scoreless innings kept the game close until Lewin Diaz knocked in a pair of runs in the sixth with a two-out double that he roped down the right field line, extending the TIdes advantage.

An 8-4 lead would be all that Ryan Watson would need as he pitched the final four frames for the Tides, keeping Jacksonville off the scoreboard to secure the win, guaranteeing at minimum a series split with the Jumbo Shrimp.

Game Notes

Colton Cowser went 2-for-5 with a run, an RBI, and a walk…after going 3-for-3 yesterday, he collected a hit in five consecutive at-bats as he began his night at the plate this evening with two hits in as many at-bats…in the current series against Jacksonville, he has three multi-hit games and is batting .438 (7-for-16) with five runs scored, two home runs, and four RBI.

Lewin Diaz was 3-for-5 at the dish with a double and two RBI…it marks his fourth three-hit game of the year, which ties Colton Cowser and Joey Ortiz for the team lead and he is now tied for second on the team with Jordan Westburg in multi-hit games overall with 12.

Ryan Watson did not allow a run on one hit and one walk while striking out four in four innings of relief to earn the winning decision, his third of the year…over his last five games, he has made two starts and is posting a 0.50 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP to go along with 17 strikeouts…after tonight, he has now pitched 13.1 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to April 25 at Charlotte.

Next Up

Norfolk looks to stay hot against the Jumbo Shrimp tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Scheduled to start for the Tides is LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-2, 3.58). Jacksonville has not announced a starter.

