Norfolk Tides rally from 4-1 deficit, defeat Nashville Sounds, 8-4, on Friday night

Chris Graham
norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (62-36) defeated the Nashville Sounds (53-45), 8-4, on Friday night at Harbor Park.

Norfolk, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, scored in the first inning to take the early lead. Connor Norby led the game off with a double, then advanced to third when Heston Kjerstad grounded out to second base.

Norby scored on an infield single by Joey Ortiz, taking the 1-0 lead.

Tides starter Cade Povich made his Triple-A debut in the start tonight and was strong in the beginning, striking out one batter and inducing a double play. However in the third inning, he ended up walking three batters and then gave up a grand slam to Keston Hiura of Nashville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, to put the Tides down, 4-1.

Neither team scored again until the seventh inning, when Norfolk bursted for five runs. Kjerstad roped an RBI double down the left field line to score the first run of the inning. That set up Ortiz to knock a two-run single to tie the game at 4-4. That caused a pitching change for Nashville, but it didn’t help as Kyle Stowers knocked a go-ahead two-run homer to put the Tides up 6-4.

The scoring was capped in the eighth when Lewin Díaz launched a final twotwo-run shot to two-run shot to give the Tides a 8-4 victory.

The Tides are back in action tomorrow night against Nashville with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Tides have LHP Drew Rom (7-6, 5.49) as their starting probable while Nashville will send RHP Justin Jarvis (0-2, 10.80) to the hill.

Game Notes

  • Going 3-for-4 with a run and three RBI was Joey Ortiz…it was his 24th multi-hit game, second to Jordan Westburg (25) for the team lead…that includes his ninth game with at least three hits, which does lead the Tides…With 97 games played, Ortiz needs 261 plate appearances to qualify as a league leader but is sitting on 249.
  • Going 3-for-5 with two runs and a double was Connor Norby, who extended his 19 game on-base streak…he’s recorded three hits in back-to-back games…In that span (July 2), he is hitting .355 (27-for-76) with 13 runs, five doubles, a triple, four homers, 18 RBI, and 12 walks while slashing .443/.605/1.048.
  • Knocking in the go-ahead runs for Norfolk tonight was Kyle Stowers, who went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run shot in the seventh…it was his 30th career home run with the Tides, becoming the sixth player in Orioles affiliate history to reach that mark…Stowers is tied for fifth on that leaderboard with DJ Stewart and immediately trails Josh Bell.
  • Going 2-for-3 with a double and a two-run shot was Lewin Díaz…in back-to-back games, he has multiple hits that included a double…the home run was his first since Game 2 on June 17 vs. Worcester.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

