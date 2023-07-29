Norfolk Tides rally from 4-1 deficit, defeat Nashville Sounds, 8-4, on Friday night

The Norfolk Tides (62-36) defeated the Nashville Sounds (53-45), 8-4, on Friday night at Harbor Park.

Norfolk, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, scored in the first inning to take the early lead. Connor Norby led the game off with a double, then advanced to third when Heston Kjerstad grounded out to second base.

Norby scored on an infield single by Joey Ortiz, taking the 1-0 lead.

Tides starter Cade Povich made his Triple-A debut in the start tonight and was strong in the beginning, striking out one batter and inducing a double play. However in the third inning, he ended up walking three batters and then gave up a grand slam to Keston Hiura of Nashville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, to put the Tides down, 4-1.

Neither team scored again until the seventh inning, when Norfolk bursted for five runs. Kjerstad roped an RBI double down the left field line to score the first run of the inning. That set up Ortiz to knock a two-run single to tie the game at 4-4. That caused a pitching change for Nashville, but it didn’t help as Kyle Stowers knocked a go-ahead two-run homer to put the Tides up 6-4.

The scoring was capped in the eighth when Lewin Díaz launched a final twotwo-run shot to two-run shot to give the Tides a 8-4 victory.

The Tides are back in action tomorrow night against Nashville with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Tides have LHP Drew Rom (7-6, 5.49) as their starting probable while Nashville will send RHP Justin Jarvis (0-2, 10.80) to the hill.

Game Notes