Norfolk Tides power past Nashville Sounds, 6-3, in Sunday series finale

The Norfolk Tides (63-37) defeated the Nashville Sounds (54-46), 6-3, on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Kicking things off with a bang this afternoon by launching a towering home run in the first inning of play was Heston Kjerstad as he scratched the first run of the game for the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, with the solo blast.

The Norfolk offense kept rolling in the second after back-to-back singles set the table for Anthony Bemboom who doubled into the right-center gap to bring a run around for the Tides. An error by the Nashville first baseman allowed another run to cross, and Norfolk led 3-0 by the end of the second.

Fighting back in the third were the Sounds as a sacrifice fly from Luis Urias got the Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, on the board for the first time of the afternoon.

An inning later, Patrick Dorrian launched a ball to dead center for a solo home run, and the Sounds cut the deficit to one by the end of the fourth.

With ducks on a pond for Joey Ortiz, he jumped on a 3-1 changeup that he deposited beyond the left field wall for a three-run blast that put the Tides up 6-2.

The Sounds plated a run in the ninth on a Brian Navarreto double and brought the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs in the inning, but Ofreidy Gómez prevented further damage and shut the door on the Sounds, giving Norfolk the 6-3 win.

The Tides have an off day tomorrow and are resume play at Harbor Park on Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. against Charlotte. Both sides have yet to announce a probable starter.

