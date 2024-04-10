Norfolk Tides drop series opener to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 5-2

The Norfolk Tides (7-3) fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-4), 5-2, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Coby Mayo launched his third home run of the season in the loss, while Jackson Holliday collected his seventh extra base hit of the year.

Tides starter Justin Armbruester finished his night with 5.2 innings of work, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six. He threw 85 pitches, 52 for strikes.

The Tides gave Armbruester only one run of support while he was pitching. In the fourth, Mayo launched a home run 429 feet to center field to break up the shutout.

Edgar Barclay was a problem for the Tides as the RailRider’s starter. He went 5.0 innings and only allowed the home run with seven strikeouts. Cody Morris replaced him in the sixth and tossed 3.0 scoreless innings himself.

The RailRiders supported their staff’s efforts further in the eighth on a two-run homer by Everson Pereira to go up, 5-1.

Yerry De Los Santos entered the game in the ninth to finish the game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but the Tides were able to load the bases on him. Down to their last strike, Connor Norby knocked an RBI infield single to keep the game alive, but Norfolk was unable to pull off the comeback.