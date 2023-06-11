Countries
Norfolk Tides drop series finale at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7-4

Chris Graham
Published date:
The Norfolk Tides (43-19) fell to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (28-34), 7-4, on Sunday at PNC Field.

That ended the road trip at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the Tides, with Norfolk taking three-of-five games.

Right off the bat, the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, scored when Terrin Vavra launched a home run on the first pitch of the game. Later in the inning, Joey Ortiz ripped an RBI double then scored on an RBI single by Daz Cameron to jump Norfolk out to a 3-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, did respond in the bottom of the first when Jamie Westbrook walked with the bases loaded. Both teams’ starters settled in after the first by not allowing a run through the fourth inning.

Norfolk added to their lead in the fifth when Vavra hit a triple. He scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Connor Norby. The 4-1 lead turned out to be the largest lead for the Tides.

Wesbrook came in clutch for the RailRiders in the bottom of the fifth. With two on, he launched a three-run homer to tie the game at 4-4. The game would remained tied until the bottom of the eighth.

That’s when the RailRiders took their first lead of the game. Carlos Narveaz launched a solo home run to take the lead. Two more insurance runs were added when Estevan Florial knocked a two-run homer to cap the scoring at 7-4 for a Tides loss.

Game Notes

Terrin Vavra went 2-for-4 with two runs, a triple, a home run, an RBI. and a hit-by-pitch..the home run led off the game, the fifth time a Tide has done so this season…Vavra has a hit in four straight games, with three of them being multi-hit efforts.

Daz Cameron went 2-for-4 with an RBI single…he has recorded a hit in four of his previous five games, each of those being multi-hit efforts…overall he has 12 multi-hit games this season…he’s five hits shy of 300 career Triple-A hits.

Next Up

After a scheduled league off day tomorrow, the Tides host the Worcester Red Sox for a six-game series at Harbor Park. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

