Norfolk Tides close out series with Jacksonville with 11-2 win on Sunday
Norfolk Tides close out series with Jacksonville with 11-2 win on Sunday

Chris Graham
norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (84-53) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (67-70), 11-2, on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.

The starter for the Tides this afternoon, Cade Povich, got off to a hot start, striking out the side in order by catching each batter looking at strike three to open the ballgame.

It did not take long for the Norfolk bats to get going as Jackson Holliday led off the home half of the first with a double into the left-center gap. After moving up on a passed ball, Colton Cowser knocked him in with a sac fly to give the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, the early 1-0 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, loaded the bags and Jacob Amaya drew a walk to bring in the tying run for Jacksonville in the third. The Tides responded quickly in the bottom of the third with Coby Mayo launching a three-run blast to dead center to put Norfolk back in front by a 4-1 score.

Back-to-back doubles off the bats of Maverick Handley and Joseph Rosa brought two runs across in the fourth to extend the Norfolk lead. Later in the frame, Cowser checked in with another RBI to put the Tides up by six.

When the seventh rolled around, the Tides added on as Handley knocked in a run with the bases loaded. A Rosa groundout and a Jackson Holliday single scratched two more and Norfolk led 10-1 by the end of the inning.

Both sides would trade runs in the eighth with Peyton Burdick bringing home a run on an RBI groundout for Jacksonville and Lewin Díaz doubling home a run for the 11-2 advantage. The score would hold and the Tides came away with the series split.

Norfolk has a scheduled off day tomorrow and is back in action on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. to kick off the second half of the homestand against the visiting Memphis Redbirds. Neither side has announced a starter.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

