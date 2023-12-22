Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Norfolk: Three people charged in deadly shooting on Lindenwood Avenue
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk: Three people charged in deadly shooting on Lindenwood Avenue

Crystal Graham
Published date:
norfolk police lindenwood homicide
Dennis Hisle, Bruce Hisle and Tamika Credle, photo courtesy Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police detectives have arrested two men and one woman in connection with a shooting on Lindenwood Avenue that left one man dead and another injured.

According to police, on Wednesday, shortly after 8 p.m., police were called to 826 Lindenwood Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a  life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as James R. Carter, 84, of Norfolk, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A short time later, officers were notified by dispatchers that another man had arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening. Detectives determined these two incidents to be related.

The preliminary investigation revealed that there was a dispute happening outside of a store that led to the shooting.

As a result of their investigation, detectives have charged Dennis C. Hisle, 42, with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of firearm; Bruce G. Hisle, 40, with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon; and Tamika Credle, 41, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Hisle, Hisle and Credle are all being held in Norfolk City Jail.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Judge hears arguments in Augusta County FOIA case: Update on latest developments
2 ‘I was in shock’: Fredericksburg native Huntley rocks season 24 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ for the win
3 Youngkin ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ budget cuts taxes on wealthy, increases sales tax
4 Elliott’s one recruiting success: Keeping the guys he can’t afford to lose in-house
5 ODU Basketball coach Jeff Jones in hospital after suffering heart attack in Hawaii

Latest News

uva-football
Football, Sports

Virginia Football Transfer Portal Update: ‘Hoos land UNC wideout Andre Greene

Chris Graham
george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason rallies, defeats Tulane, 69-66, improving to 10-2 on the season

Chris Graham

George Mason rallied from a 13-point deficit and held one of the nation's top offenses to just 26 second-half points in a 69-66 victory over Tulane Friday afternoon in the Crescent City.

missing person
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Virginia State Police seek information on missing Covington man

Chris Graham

The Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 43-year-old male.

football money
Football, Sports

Florida State files suit against ACC: School trying to badmouth its way out of the league

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia bounces back from Wofford loss, drills Fordham

Scott Ratcliffe
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Is an Augusta County supervisor trying to intimidate me into silence?

Chris Graham
lgbtq+ court
Cops & Courts, U.S. & World

LGBTQ: Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal of Washington law prohibiting conversion ‘therapy’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status