Norfolk: Three people charged in deadly shooting on Lindenwood Avenue

Norfolk Police detectives have arrested two men and one woman in connection with a shooting on Lindenwood Avenue that left one man dead and another injured.

According to police, on Wednesday, shortly after 8 p.m., police were called to 826 Lindenwood Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as James R. Carter, 84, of Norfolk, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A short time later, officers were notified by dispatchers that another man had arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening. Detectives determined these two incidents to be related.

The preliminary investigation revealed that there was a dispute happening outside of a store that led to the shooting.

As a result of their investigation, detectives have charged Dennis C. Hisle, 42, with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of firearm; Bruce G. Hisle, 40, with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon; and Tamika Credle, 41, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Hisle, Hisle and Credle are all being held in Norfolk City Jail.