Norfolk sweeps Saturday doubleheader with Charlotte
Sports

Norfolk sweeps Saturday doubleheader with Charlotte

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (68-38) win both games in a twin-bill against the Charlotte Knights (40-67) on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were off and running in the opening frame in game one this evening with Heston Kjerstad tripling and Joey Ortiz doubling to bring home the game’s first run. Robbie Glendinning smoked a ball to right-center for a solo home run to put the Tides up 2-0 in the second.

The Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, evened the score in the third when Lenyn Sosa brought in a run on a sac fly. Victor Reyes followed him up with a blooping RBI single to center to bring in the equalizing run.

Norfolk retook the lead in the third after Lewin Diaz singled home a run. With runners aboard for Connor Norby in the fourth, he doubled over the head of the right fielder to extend the Tides lead to 5-2.

Josh Lester drove in a pair on an RBI double in the sixth and scored on a double by Coby Mayo which capped the scoring, giving the Tides the 8-2 win in game one.

Charlotte struck the first blow in the nightcap as Sosa launched a solo home run in the first to give the Knights their first run of the game.

Kyle Stowers matched him with a solo shot of his own in the second to tie the game at one apiece, and Shayne Fontana doubled home a run later in the frame to give Norfolk the lead.

In the third, Mayo and Daz Cameron hit back-to-back sac flies to increase the Norfolk lead to three. Stowers added another RBI to his line on a double to the left-center gap in the fifth to give the Tides a 5-1 lead.

The Knights added one to their total when Adam Hackenberg singled to right in the sixth.

Anthony Bemboom got ahold of an 0-2 pitch for a solo homer that capped the scoring at 6-2 in Game 2, and the Tides came away with the doubleheader sweep.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

