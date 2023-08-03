Countries
Norfolk splits twin-bill with Charlotte
Chris Graham
norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (65-38) split a twin-bill against the Charlotte Knights (40-64) on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

It was a pitcher’s duel to begin play in the doubleheader this evening as both sides were held scoreless through the first four innings. Chayce McDermott tossed three no-hit innings to begin his night on the hill for the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and kept the game deadlocked through five shutout frames.

Norfolk broke the tie in the fifth when Kyle Stowers checked in with an inside-the-park grand slam to put the Tides in front by a 4-0 score. The score would hold and the Tides would win game one.

Driving in three runs to kick off game two was Daz Cameron, who doubled off the left-center wall in the opening frame. Joey Ortiz collected a double of his own in the second to bring around a pair of runs, giving Norfolk a 5-0 lead. Charlotte scratched their first run of the night in either game on a soft single to left in the fourth.

The Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, tacked on two more in the frame after Stephen Piscotty jumped on the first pitch he saw for an RBI single to bring the score to 5-3. The parade would continue as Charlotte went on to take a 6-5 lead by the end of the frame, capping a six-run inning. Two doubles in the top of the fifth extended the Knights lead to three.

After Norfolk dug into the Charlotte advantage in the fifth with a Stowers sac fly, three doubles by Knights batters in the sixth led to three runs, and the Knights led 11-6 by the end of the frame. Heston Kjerstad singled and worked his way around the bases to score in Norfolk’s final turn at bat, but the Knights held the lead and tagged the Tides with an 11-7 loss in the nightcap.

Norfolk is back in action tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. against the Knights. The Tides are expected to trot out LHP Cade Povich (0-0, 15.43) while Charlotte is expecting to send RHP Chase Solesky (0-7, 8.92) to the hill.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

