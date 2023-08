Norfolk Police have arrested and charged 28-year-old Jalen Garces following a June 29 shooting on 1st Bay Street that left another man dead.

Ali K. Muhammad, 33, pronounced deceased at the scene of the 10:35 p.m. shooting.

Garces, who was arrested on Friday and has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm, is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.