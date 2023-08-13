Norfolk Police: Husband, wife arrested in murder of man on Friday evening

A Norfolk couple is in custody on second-degree murder charges for their role in an assault that left a man dead.

James C. Lynch, 50, and Kristie M. Lynch, 43, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Jose Moreno.

The incident was reported on Friday at 6:40 p.m., according to Norfolk Police.

The Lynches are currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.