Norfolk Police charge suspects in connection with shooting on Brambleton Avenue

Norfolk Police detectives have charged three people in connection with a shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven parking lot this summer.

According to police, detectives charged Camari L. Warren, 18, and Keith A. Newby, 19, both of Portsmouth, and a 17-year-old male.

All three were charged with three counts of malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm.

Warren and Newby were arrested in the City of Portsmouth on Nov. 30 and are currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond. Warren is also facing additional charges for a separate incident.

The 17-year-old male is currently being held in Norfolk Detention Center.

On Aug. 18 at 2:30 a.m., police were called to the store located at 1510 E Brambleton Ave. for a gunshot disturbance. Shortly after, police were notified by dispatch that three men and one woman had arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives have not released any further details about this incident.