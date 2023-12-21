Countries
Norfolk Police ask for public’s help locating missing 18-year-old man

Crystal Graham
Owen M. Ayer

An 18-year-old Norfolk man is missing, and detectives are concerned for his well-being.

Norfolk Police detectives are asking the public for help locating 18-year-old Owen M. Ayer. He was last seen on Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. in the 22oo block of Colonial Avenue.

Ayer is approximately 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He may be driving a silver 2005 Land Rover with dark black rims and Virginia tags TPS-6461.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Norfolk Police Department at (757) 441-5610.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

