Home Norfolk Police announce three arrests in Sept. 2 Jahari George murder
Police, Virginia

Norfolk Police announce three arrests in Sept. 2 Jahari George murder

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk virginia beach
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police have arrested three men who had been wanted in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.

Detectives have charged Marquas L. Gregg, 21, Camari L. Warren, 18, and Cameron C. Brown, 18, with second-degree murder, conspiracy, and use of a firearm in the Sept. 2 shooting death of Jahari George, 20.

Gregg, Warren and Brown are all being held without bond.

Gregg was arrested in the City of Richmond by members of the Richmond Police Department and the US Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force from the Hampton Roads and Richmond area.

Warren and Brown were both taken into custody in the City of Portsmouth by members of the Norfolk Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department, and the US Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force from the Hampton Roads and Richmond area.

 

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

