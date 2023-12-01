Norfolk Police announce three arrests in Sept. 2 Jahari George murder

Norfolk Police have arrested three men who had been wanted in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.

Detectives have charged Marquas L. Gregg, 21, Camari L. Warren, 18, and Cameron C. Brown, 18, with second-degree murder, conspiracy, and use of a firearm in the Sept. 2 shooting death of Jahari George, 20.

Gregg, Warren and Brown are all being held without bond.

Gregg was arrested in the City of Richmond by members of the Richmond Police Department and the US Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force from the Hampton Roads and Richmond area.

Warren and Brown were both taken into custody in the City of Portsmouth by members of the Norfolk Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department, and the US Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force from the Hampton Roads and Richmond area.